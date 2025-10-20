New NRB Principal Secretary Patrick Machika Commends Smooth Leadership Transition

The newly appointed Principal Secretary for the National Registration Bureau (NRB), Patrick Machika, has commended his predecessor, Mphatso Sambo, for ensuring a smooth and well-organized handover process that sets the tone for continued institutional stability and progress at the Bureau.

Machika made the remarks following a formal handover meeting held in Lilongwe, where Sambo officially transferred leadership responsibilities. The meeting symbolized not only a change in office but also a continuation of NRB’s strategic direction in strengthening Malawi’s national identity and digital registration systems.

“This smooth handover reflects the professionalism and dedication of the NRB leadership,” Machika said. “The successes we have seen at the Bureau are a result of the hard work, commitment, and teamwork of every staff member. I urge all of you to maintain that same spirit of collaboration as we push forward with new ideas and goals.”

The new Principal Secretary emphasized that the Bureau’s achievements—particularly in national identity management, digital registration systems, and improved service delivery—are a collective effort that must be sustained. He called on staff to remain united, innovative, and responsive to citizens’ needs as the NRB continues its crucial role in national development and digital governance.

Meanwhile, outgoing PS Mphatso Sambo expressed his appreciation for the strong working relationship that existed between management and staff during his tenure. He described the NRB team as “vibrant, professional, and focused,” noting that the institution had made great strides in advancing Malawi’s national registration and identity management agenda.

“It has been a privilege to serve at the NRB,” Sambo said. “I am proud of what we accomplished together. My commitment remains to ensure a smooth and civil transition. I will continue to provide any clarification or support needed to help Mr. Machika and the Bureau move forward seamlessly.”

The NRB, established to manage Malawi’s national registration and identification system, plays a pivotal role in enabling access to essential services such as voting, social protection programs, financial inclusion, and digital governance.

Machika’s appointment comes at a time when the Bureau is focusing on expanding digital services, enhancing data security, and strengthening collaboration with other government institutions. His leadership is expected to bring renewed energy to ongoing efforts to modernize citizen registration and ensure every Malawian has a secure, verifiable national identity.

As the NRB enters this new chapter, both outgoing and incoming leaders have demonstrated a rare commitment to continuity and cooperation—sending a strong message that institutional integrity and service to citizens remain at the heart of the Bureau’s mission.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :