Kachali tells foreign missions to probe Mutharika on Al–Shabaab claims
Freedom Party president Khumbo Kachali, a partner in the opposition coalition, has told foreign missions to probe allegations that some politicians are trying to ‘recruit mercenary militias from Al-Shabaab and the Congo war zone to create anarchy in the country.
Making his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the National Assembly on Friday, President Peter Mutharika alleged that some politicians had conspired to bomb Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on May 28 when he was being sworn in following the contested May 21 presidential elections.
Said Mutharika: “I know two political leaders who discussed the possibility of exploding Kamuzu Stadium on the day of my swearing-in ceremony. They must know that I know. These two political leaders have tried to recruit mercenary militias from Al-Shabaab and the Congo war zone to come and create anarchy in this country. Is this the leadership we want?”
He did not name the two leaders but some political experts say Mutharika might have been indirectly attacking Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima.
But Kachali, at a news conference on Tuesday morning in Lilongwe told Mutharika to prove his allegations.
“We want the donors and our bilateral friends to come in and probe these allegations,” said Kachali, adding, “these are serious allegations which need thorough investigations.”
Kachale’s remarks follows what Chakwera said on Saturday when he asked Mutharika to produce evidence within 24 hours, to substantiate his claims.
Security experts have also faulted the President for his remarks.
A lecturer in the department of governance, peace and security studies at Mzuzu University, Eugenio Njoloma, said in quotes reported in the local press:“We know Al-Shabaab is on global spotlight. It attracts a lot of negative publicity; therefore, to be associated with such a terror group doesn’t send a good message about Malawi.”
Retired Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa, who is now executive director of Centre for Peace and Security Management, said Mutharika made serious allegations.
According to Chirwa, the mention of Al-Shabaab is interesting since there are reports that the group was terrorising northern parts of neighbouring Mozambique.
