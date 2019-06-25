There is no crisis in Malawi, say DPP gurus

Crisi? What crisis? The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has assured development partners, business community and the private sector and the general public that Malawi is not in a crisis.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said this Tuesday at a news conference in Lilongwe that there are no curfews or disruption of ordinary life or business in any way.

Dausi,who is also Minister of Homeland Security assured the public that the country will remain peaceful.

His sentiments follow violence that erupted after May 21 elections results.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party disputed the presidential election results which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner and the matter is in court.

“We would like to assure developmental partners, the business community and private sector that as the DPP Government, we will ensure that the country remains peaceful; that business is not disrupted as we deal with the outstanding issues from the electoral process.

“We wish to emphasize that the country is not in a crisis and we look forward to the conclusion of the court processes in a peaceful manner so that the country can move forward,” said Dausi.

He was flanked by the party’s Secretary General Grizelder Jeffrey, Treasurer General Jappie Mhango, Director of Research and Training Mark Botomani and Director of Elections Dr. Ben Phiri.

Dausi said those that were involved in vandalism, damage and theft of property during the violence will be brought to book. He commended the police for preventing further violence and property damage.

Dausi called on those perpetrating violence to stop and respect the legal institutions and processes handling the elections court case.

“We urge all peace-loving Malawians, whether they support the DPP or not, to exercise restraint and remain calm as we await the outcome of the court process. We strongly believe that it is paramount to respect the legal institutions and all the processes that are ongoing as these are key pillars of our democracy whose independence must be protected from political interference,” said Dausi.

“The intimidation tactics that have been deployed to hound and demonize MEC officials alarm us and we condemn such conduct in the strongest terms possible as it goes beyond the exercise of any democratic right,” he added.

Malawians went to the polls on May 21 2019 where they elected president, members of parliament and councilors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :