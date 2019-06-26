Court adjourns albino case, more suspects acquitted

The High Court sitting in Ntcheu has adjourned a case involving the killing of albinism in the district as the court decides in the face of the four of six suspects.

The court is expected to reconvene after two months when four of the six suspects will know whether they have a case to answer or not in the gruesome murder of 38-year-old Fletcher Masina.

Masina was butchered in his own garden last year.

High Court judge Redson Kapindu is expected to pronounce whether the four suspects have a case to answer or not.

Kapindu acquitted five other suspects in the gruesome murder case of a person with albinism.

People with the genetic disorder, which is characterised by an absence of pigment in the skin, hair and eyes, have long suffered from discrimination in Malawi, where superstition about the condition runs deep.

The killings of persons with albinism are barbaric. Bodies are abandoned with limbs cut off and organs ripped out. More than 60 related cases have been recorded. These range from murders to the theft of bones from the graves of people with albinism.

Attacks are driven by the belief that albino body parts can be used in witchcraft to bring wealth and cure disease.

The UN warns that Malawi’s estimated 10,000 albinos face “extinction” if the killings continue.

