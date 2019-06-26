Malawi government warns social media abusers: To crackdown on fake news, obscene posts

Government has warned social media abusers that the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Law will catch up with them.

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani gave the warning Tuesday at a press conference in Lilongwe which was also addressed by Minister of Homeland security Nicholas Dausi.

The Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Law punishes those who abuse social media by among others spreading fake news and obscene posts.

“Let me also remind the country that the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Law is in effect. This law punishes those who abuse social media. I want to caution those who abuse social media that this law will catch up with them one day. We must love our country. We must be responsible citizens,” said Bottomani who is also ruling DPP Director of Research and Training.

Botomani also urged journalists in the country to rise above partisan politics and remain professional in their work and avoid being part of those that spread fake news.

“We expect you to rise above partisan politics as you carry out your work. Be objective. Be ethical. Avoid spreading fake news. Avoid being used by politicians for bad reasons. Most of you are young people and you have a long future in store for you,” he said.

His remarks come following the emergence of fake news towards and after the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The news conference was also attended by DPP’s Secretary General GrizelderJeffrey, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango and Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri.

