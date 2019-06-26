Malawi and China sign agreement on economic, technical cooperation

Malawi on Monday signed with China an agreement on economic and technical cooperation under which a grant worth 30 million U.S. dollars will be provided to the landlocked southeastern African country.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha, thanked the Chinese government for its assistance to Malawi’s development when signing the agreement with Chinese Ambassador Liu Hongyang on behalf of their governments.

The grant by China will be used in Malawi’s development projects that will soon be identified by the two governments, according to Mwanamvekha.

The Malawi minister hailed the development of relations, expansion of cooperation and growth of trade between the two countries since they established diplomatic ties in late 2007, noting that China has supported Malawi in various fields through both grants and loans.

Liu said the grant to Malawi reaffirms China’s commitment to developing bilateral ties, and that it is part of efforts in implementing the consensus reached during Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s visit to China last September.

