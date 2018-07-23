Kaingwe, Mbilizi triumph in Standard Bank ‘Be More’ golf

Bregger Kaingwe and Roza Mbilizi have won the 2018 Standard Bank Be More invitational golf tournament played at Nchalo golf club on Saturday.

Kaingwe put up a classic show to score 38 points to win his second trophy in a week.

On other hand seasoned female golfer Mbilizi had a score of 36 points with an 11-handcap

“It was a tight, but I had lots of pars and a birdie on hole 16 which made the difference. I was consistent and the weather was also good and I would like to thank Standard Bank for well-organized tournament which boosted the morale,” said Mbilizi.

Standard Bank deputy head of CorporateInvestment Banking (CIB) Linda Manda said they were impressed with the turnout and were excited the tournament was oversubscribed.

“Standard Bank organized this tournament to interact with our customers and above all, as a Bank we encourage people to exercise. It is important that we have healthy people that is why we had Be More Race recently,” said Manda

Manda said Standard Bank believes in doing more in fostering growth for Malawi

“We are more than just a bank and we drive the growth of Malawi through different activities and products such as sports,” she said.

The tournament was organized in partnership with Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in promoting e-tax payment

The Nchalo tournament attracted over 70 golfers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :