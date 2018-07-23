Uladi passport case stalls after he ‘changes goal’

The case in which former minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Uladi Mussa is answering charges of aiding at least 55 foreigners to illegally obtain citizenship while he was a Cabinet minister has stalled since he is now ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president (central region).

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mussa in March 2017 on charges of negligence and abuse of office but Mussa said at the time that his arrest was politically-motivated to shake his political career as he was People’s Party (PP) interim leader.

He handed himself to the ACB after reports surfaced that the bureau wanted to arrest him in relation to the granting of citizenship and passports.

But Mussa, a veteran nomadic politician, change political goals by joining the governing DPP to seek sanctuary over his alleged abuse of office in issuing ‘fake’ passports when he was minister in charge of Immigration several years ago.

Mussa charges are based on what is alleged to have been his final authorisation to an apparent irregular process that saw the Immigration Department granting citizenships and passports to immigrants from neighbouring countries.

He was charged along with former senior assistant chief immigration officer David Kwanjana, who also denied the charges

State prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu said evidence would show that staff at the Immigration Department and members of the public eclipsed senior public service management on the pretext of serving leadership at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The prosecutor said this incompetence created a fertile ground in the ministry for fraud.

Former chief Immigration officer Hudson Mankhwala, testifying as State witness, outlined the process for obtaining various permits such as student, visitors, citizenship, temporary residence and permanent residence.

