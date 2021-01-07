Kajoke, Chima recover from Covid, 9 other players still in isolation

Nyasa Big Bullets have confirmed that strikers Hassan Kajoke and Luke Chima have recovered from COVID-19 while nine other players are still in isolation.

Kajoke and Chima and nine other players tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and this forced the team to suspend training.

The development also resulted in the postponement of a thrilling encounter involving them and Be Forward Wanderers.

However, Bullets resumed training on Monday (this week) and Kajoke and Chima, according to the team, have rejoined the squad ahead of their TNM Super League match against Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday.

“The other nine players and one staff member, who also tested positive are still in isolation. The Club will keep the public informed of these developments as they unfold,” a statement, issued by the club, reads.

Players still in isolation include Enerst Kakhobwe, Richard Chimbamba, Mike Mkwate, Nelson Kangunje, Henry Kabichi, Macfallen Mgwira and supporting staffs Stanley Biliati and Yamikani Magombo.

The team has since implored all supporters supporters to follow Covid-19 safety measures at all times.

Meanwhile, governmen, through the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, has restricted gatherings, including sports, not to more than 100 people.

