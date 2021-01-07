Kajawa replaces Yasini at Tigers as head coach

Tigers FC have a new coach in the name of Trevor Kajawa who has replaced Rodgers Yasini.

Under Yasini the Kau-kau boys have played five games without a win hence the decision by management of the club to hire Trevor Kajawa.

Yasini becomes the second coach this season in the TNM Super League to be relieved of his duties because of underperformance of a team.

At Moyale Barracks Football Club, Collings Mkuna was fired after five games without a win and replaced by Nicholas Mhango. Mhango managed to register the club’s first win this season when he won 1-nil against Blue Eagles.

Gerarld Phiri Senior is another new coach at Blue Eagles who replaced Deklerk Msakakuona who is now head of the Malawi Under-17 National Football Team. He has so far taken charge of the team in two matches, both of them away in Mzuzu. He lost to Moyale Barracks 1 nil and drew one all against Mzuzu Warriors.

Technical Director for Tigers, Robin Alufandika, declined to comment on the hiring of Kajawa who was in charge of Mtopwa Football Club last season, saying he did not want say anything on the matter because he was somehow confused.

“I am not answering any question. Have you ever seen this happening to Tigers before? The engine is overheating. My head is heating. When it cools down, I will then comment on the matter,” Alufandika said.

After losing to Ekwendeni Hammers in the last game, the fired coach, Rodgers Yasini, told sports journalists that it was difficult for the team to do well in the league until officials looked into the welfare of the players saying they had no proper boots, training equipment and that they were not getting their payments.

Tigers are on position 15 on the 16 team log table with only 4 points from 7 matches.

