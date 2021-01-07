Khala pub in Lilongwe  lauds Sparc partnership for jazz sessions

Well known entertainment joint Khala formerly Chameleon in Lilongwe has applauded its partnership with ICT Solutions provider Sparc Systems Limited for introducing jazz sessions every Sunday.

The club’s owner Thoko Kaunda said Sparc has brought life to the place following its refurbishment.

“Since they [Sparc] got on board we have seen a metal repositioning of our space into a more corporate and serious space as opposed to just a bar. We have seen people view as in the category of sunbird and the like,” he said.

“We need to have more micro systems of support like the Sparc and Khala ventures so we can support each other the way spark has done with us. We like to applaud Sparc team for the continual support they are giving our venue”

Kaunda said jazz sessions have been terrific as they start in the afternoon before winding late in the night [around 10pm] when a DJ or another act takes over.

He also announced plans to do an event with Jazz Phenomenon’s such as Erick Paliani.

Recently, Sparc Systems head of sales and marketing Harry Kasandala said jazz lovers and general music fans were free to patronise the shows.

“We engage with our Lilongwe based customers through jazz. Of course 2020 was a difficult year for most people and Jazz provided a platform for relaxing to our customers and their families. Every Sunday it is guaranteed an evening of Jazz music on stage with,” he said.

Khala is situated along the Presidential Drive in Lilongwe and it is in the same compound with Four Seasons.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares