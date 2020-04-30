Kalawe making millionaire entrepreneurs: Dzuka Malawi singer using Facebook initiative

April 30, 2020

Famed with the song Dzuka Malawi, musician Francis Kalawe through his “Unity is Winning” initiative has embarked on a movement to financially support young  entrepreneurs.

Kalawe hands over cheque to Cynthia Chimaliro
Who wants to be a millionaire? Kalawe initiative empowering youth entrepreneurs

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Kalawe said the initiative is aimed at answering business financing needs of youths using the social media space.

“We learnt that social media space can be used for beneficial purposes other than gossip. The banks hardly give the youths loans because they do not have collateral to support loans,” Kalawe noted.

He, further, added that rich Malawians can also empower the youths, but not many come in to help.

“So as it is the options for the youths to get resources to start business are almost not there. In a creative bid, banking on unity and innovation by using digital platform, we came with a way of connecting thousands of people who contributed towards the course,” Kalawe explained.

He added: “These people were not millionaires individually, and did not all know each other, but they were united to achieve a common goal of making a millionaire.”

Kalawe  further revealed that the team invited business plans to select a winner.

“The platform, in this regard provided an opportunity for the youths to discuss and debate business idea,” he said.

The first winner, Mzuzu-based Cynthia Chimaliro walked away with a million Kwacha.

In her remarks, Chimaliro thanked the initiative for the money, saying she was struggling financially.

“Two of my sisters were forced into early marriages because of lack of support. I hopeful that I will now be able to support them,” she said.

Chimaliro’s business idea is to sell fresh food, delivering on door steps in the wake of corona virus.

She intends to reach her clients through digital marketing.

Going forward, Kalawe said the initiative will be handled by a team of leaders that will also provide business education.

MMalawi
Guest
MMalawi

Good initiative

5 hours ago
