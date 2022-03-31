Kalekeni Kaphale arrested, spent night in police cells over drink and drive offences

Former Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale spent his last night in police cells at Lilongwe Police Station for breaking traffic regulations, Nyasa Times has confirmed.

Kaphale is also alleged to have insulted a police officer on duty at the time of his arrest.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson, Hastings Chigaru, confirmed the arrest and detention of the renowned legal luminary last evening.

“He was drinking whilst driving. But I cannot say much now because we have referred his case to the Central Region Headquarters,” said Chigaru in a brief interview.

Kaphale served as Malawi’s Chief Legal Advisor from 2018 to 2020 during the administration of the erstwhile President Peter Mutharika.

