Kaliati lashes at Malawi police, says SKC will not resign: UTM won’t be intimidated

Mulanje West Parliamentarian and interim UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati has described the actions of the police at the Kamuzu Internation Airport in preventing the supporters from welcoming its leader Saulosi Chilima as misuse of force and authority and has stressed that Chilima will not resign as Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi.
There was huge presence of police officers in combat gear and armoured vehicles at the airport when Chilima arrived in the country from a seven-day visit to Britain.
The UTM supporters were prevented from entering the airport and were kept far away but this did not damp the spirit of the followers who chanted and danced in praise of their leader who had been in the UK for a week for a holiday.
“This is a sign that UTM is strong, they fear the strength of the UTM. However, their actions is also a blessing in disguise. They are marketing our movement. We wanted campaign directors throughout the country and these are the right campaign directors,” she mocked them.
The governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) and its sponsored organisations under the banner Joint Civil Society Platform on Governance (JCSPG) , the Malawi Human Rights Consultative Committee (MHRCC) and Forum for National Development (FND) have asked Chilima , accusing the Vice-president of drawing a salary and benefits from government without doing work.
The Vice-President, promoted as SKC, initials for his full name Saulos Klaus Chilima, broke ranks with the DPP June this year to form his UTM, citing massive corruption and theft of public resources in the government.
Kaliati said Chilima was elected Vice-President by Malawians after standing on the ballot with President Peter Mutharika in 2014.
She said government removed Chilima as minister of Disaster Management and head of Public Service Reforms and the President is not delegating him responsibilitied but “we are going to give him the job as Head of State when his tenure as vice-president ends May 21 2019.”
Kaliati added: “ Chilima will not resign until 2019 because he was chosen by Malawians And he will be given another contract, this time not deputy president but Head of State.”
She argued that Chilima was being sidelined by the DPP administration and duties that should have been rightfully delegated to the office of the VP were being delegated to others long before he resigned from the DPP and long before the establishment of UTM.
Kaliati said the VPs contract is with the people aand trying to pass off the JCSPG call for resignation as the will of the people is a laughable matter.
Commenttaors argue that holding meetings in Malawi and abroad, Chilima has not violated any law, saying whether he is in his office at Capital Hill or out of the country on personal leave, Chilima is still VP of the country.
“Even when he is addressing a gathering in his personal capacity, the fact that he is VP of the country does not cease to exist… Holding a democratically elected government accountable for its shortcomings is not anarchy and lawlessness, it is the very core of the principles of democracy.”
In his brief speech, Chilima urged people not to be intimidated and insisted Malawi is ripe for change, assuring that no one would rig elections next year.
Chilima, accompanied by his wife Mary, said the movement will not be moved and expressed optimism that they will make it as the country’s next government.
In 2005, former president and founder of DPP Bingu wa Mutharika also voluntarily dumped the United Democratic Front (UDF) which sponsored his presidential ticket in the 2004 General Elections and formed DPP. However, he did not resign as Head of State. His vice-president then, Cassim Chilumpha, remained UDF.
Immediate past president Joyce Banda also formed People's Party (PP) in 2011 after being expelled from DPP, but continued to serve as vice-president.
Chiswa B umenewo nde umbuli beyond measure. You mean all along you thought ndi agogo ako anasankha CHILIMA? THEY were chosen together on the same ballot. He was not appointed but elected together. Mbuli yonyansa iwe.
Well Mr Chiswa B,take note that on the ballot paper,each vice president appear together with their presidents,so when voting we vote for both the president and his vice since both appear on the ballot paper
All the people who were elected are doing their jobs. Even SKC himself in the UK said his position is a delegated office.
@Chiswa, Mai Kaliyati cannot waste time schooling you; the constitution is already. Read what it says about the VP.
There were some people to welcome SKC but not scores…lol. By the way, were the police there to force SKC to resign or they were there to maintain law and order?
A Patricia Kaliati kutha nzeru tsopano. Mwafatsa kuwanimiza anthu. Chauta akukhazikani pansi posachedwa and its when you will realise your msitakes. Liitima lakula muntima mwa Kaliati and Saulosi. And musaiwale kuti paja Calista said that Kaliati thinks after she has already said it. By the way had you known that it was Sauolosi yemweyo who planned your removal from Cabinet sibwenzi ukenena zimene ukenena lerozi. Saulosi made plot for you to be removed from being minister of information because you speak first and think later. He called you a disgrace to the Malawi Government and hence you were dropped.
Chiswa B or whatever you call yourself go to school otherwise you are an embarrassment to the Nation
Patricia Kaliati and others must school me here. Do Malawians elect a vice president? Or its the President who elects his vice?
President does choose running mate as partner in elections…..the people elect president and vice president( the presidency)……whose contract last 5 years
The presidential candidate choose his running mate before elections, these are elected together during general elections. So if you voted for APM you voted for SCK to become the Vice President. He was not elected after elections. Now those who are calling for SCK to resign the best they can do is to go and ask APM to fire his Vice because SCK has to you that he will not resign.
No need to school you they together and both were voted into power
You must be dumb Sir. Its the electorate (Malawians) that elect the Vice president jointly with the President. The president only chooses the running mate for his ticket. Its not electing a Vice President but rather a running mate. Sapangabe resign mukhaula…
if the vice president is elected by president the akukanika bwanji kumuchotsa? Vice President amasankhidwa ndi anthu , kodi simunadziwebe? nzosafunanso school izi akulu kkkkkkkk mwandichititsa manyazi bwanji.
They are elected together abwana on the ballot…
Why should she? Just consult our constitution to see who is right. If at all you voted in the previous elections, did you see the name of SKC anywhere near the ballot paper? Are you aware that some people may have voted for APM because he had SKC as running mate? Do you realize that the results would have been different with a different running mate especially when you consider that the polls were closely contested between APM and Chakwera.
Chiswa B, you have to know that other people they vote for the party because of one or few members who are part of it. In this scenario others voted for this DPP just because there is Chilima as Veep, that is the reason why the president choose something who is influential and can bring the number on the ballot. Other parties loose elections because of the selection they made on Veep.
Therefore, when someone wants to fire veep has to go back to the voters. And the voters have to decide, like through referendum.