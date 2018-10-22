Judges recess delays July 6 stadium stampede compensation claim hearing

Judges recess has delayed the July 6, 2011 stampede victims compensation claim hearing which lawyers for Human Rights Defenders are pushing for.

At least eight people, six of them children died in the stampede while 40 others sustained injuries of various degrees in a stampede at the gates of Bingu International Stadium in Lilongwe where they wanted to watch a football match organized to celebrate independence day.

Chancy Mwalubunju, one of the lawyers for Human Rights Defenders said the lawyers are asking for letters of administration from the High Court of Malawi which would enable the victims claim compensation from the government.

“After getting the documents, we will now start the process of seeking compensation from the government through the ministry of Justice. Officials from the ministry have assured us that as soon as the documents are ready, the compensation would be paid,” he said.

He said the courts would determine how much each should get in compensation.

Mwalubunju said the judges are now back on the benches after a two-month recess and was hopeful that the hearing will resume in the coming week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :