Red Lions will be the drop,  says Nelson Chirwa

Red Lions coach, Nelson Chirwa, has said his team cannot be relegated from the country’s top flight league despite lying on position 14 on the log table with 28 points from 26 games.

Chirwa was speaking on Saturday at Karonga Stadium after his team’s humiliating 2 nil defeat at the hands of Karonga United with goals from Anthony Mfune and Victor Lungu.

“Red Lions can’t be relegated. We are remaining with four games and we will do everything possible to win these games and survive relegation. All is not lost at this point,” explained Chirwa.

Karonga United, who have also played 26 games, are now on position 12 with 30 points and the relegation battle continues for the club in their remaining four games.

Team Manager for Karonga United, Kondwani Toots Mwalweni, said the three points they got from the Zomba based soldiers was vital for the team to survive relegation.

“There is strong unity among the executive, technical panel, players as well as supporters and we all want to survive the chop. We know we are not yet safe as of now,” said Mwalweni.

Nchalo United are anchoring the sixteen team log table with only 13 points from 26 games and just above them on position 15, is MAFCO FC with 24 points from 25 games.

TN Stars are on position 13, just above Red Lions, with 30 points from 25 games.

