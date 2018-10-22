Government sets aside K700m for medical staff recruitment

October 22, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi government says it has set aside K700 million (US$1 million) for the recruitment of medical staff this year, a senior government official in the Ministry of Health has said.

Dr Dan Namarika:Rrecruitment process to start

Principal secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Dan Namarika said this when he presided over the graduation of 163 nurses from Mulanje Mission Nursing School over the weekend.

He assured the graduating nurses that the government would endevour to employ them.

“The recruitment process of the medical staff in government starts in two weeks’ time when the ministry is going to advertise for vacancies in various areas,” he said.

He said after qualified people have been identified, they will be called for interviews before the successful candidates are picked and offered jobs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes