Firebrand female politician Patricia Kaliati says her marriage could not collapse because of the ruling DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha’s humiliation of her husand, describing the DPP governor as a disgruntled politician.
Kaliati said this a day after her husband, who is Mulanje Pasani legislator, was accused by Mchacha of marrying a fool who drinks after shave water.
The director of women in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fallen out with the some party gurus after she endorsed vice president Saulos Chilima for party presidency.
“If he is talking about me it means I am the woman of substance,” she said.
She said her marriage cannot go icy just because of Mchacha whom he described as a frustrated politician.
“I am not married to him,” said Kaliati.
Kaliati said the husband supports the Mutharika candidature and attended the presidential rally at Limbuli in Mulanje.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Kaliati says her marriage with Angie intact despite Mchacha desperaging remarks"
Akweni, accept that things are not well. It’s your husband who went to a DPP rally and said he supports Mutharika. At the time, you were busy kukamusaka Chilima. Apa zakuvutani. Mchacha wangodutsamo.
manja a kaliati kuda choncho asaaaaa kuopsyaaa