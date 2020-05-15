Kaliati says its MCP-UTM alliance symbols on ballot with Chakwera face: Chilima holds 10 Imbizos

UTM Party secretary general (SG) Patricia Kaliati has said the presidential ticket of the opposition alliance in the fresh presidential election will have symbols of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM with the face of MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and name of his running mate UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima.

Kaliati said this during the whistle stop tours Chilima held from Ntcheu in the central region on Friday.

“We are going to have MCP-UTM alliance on the ballot paper. There will be a face of our torchbearer Chakwera and the symbols of MCP and UTM,” said Kaliati.

During the meetings, Kaliati stressed it is MCP-UTM alliance ticket.

There was also combination of the parties’ slogans of both parties: Kwacha!! The crowd responding, Tsogolo Lathu Labwino, Lowala, Lafika!

From morning to dusk, Chilima had all his energy on display holding 10 Imbizos [whistle-stops] attracting mammoth crowds.

Of all the places, Dedza and Ntcheu were beyond Imbizos but rallies because the attendance was massive.

Hundreds of ecstatic people attended the meetings, with Chilima urging the people to own this country by making sure that they vote for Chakwera as the next president.

“In Malawi this is the first time that elections have been nullified. God is talking to us. Let us vote for what we have been missing. Let us vote for progressive development,” said Chilima.

In all the places he maintained that the alliance government will usher in development, create jobs and end food insecurity by slashing fertiliser prices from the current K25, 000 to K4, 485.

“We must make our citizens happy. Happiness entails that people afford basic comedies and one of which is food. Making fertiliser affordable is one effective step,” he said.

Chilima also cautioned people against the ‘it’s impossible’ attitude, saying Malawians must believe and always claim what is rightly theirs.

“People were telling us that the court case cannot work because once a President is sworn in then that’s it. We fought our way. Here we are on the road to fresh elections and a better Malawi. Do not give up easily. Fight for yourself. Believe in people power,” Chilima said.

The UTM leader and alliance running mate also warned people to avoid voting for families that want to make Malawi their farm.

“This country belongs to all if us. We cannot allow two families to be shielding each other from corruption

Polling is due on July 2, but could be brought forward to June 23, according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!