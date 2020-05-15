Mob torch Mangochi businessman property over ‘ritual murder’ of 2 children

Angry mob in Mangochi district, Friday burned houses and vehicles of a businessman at Makawa area after two children of his neighbour were found dead in his car.

Mangochi police spokesperson Roderick Maida says the businessman is currently at large.

Maida says the children, aged 5 and 6 and from Makawa village went missing on Thursday only to be found dead in the car of a businessman the following day.

It was not clear what led to their deaths and why they were found in the compound of the businessman.

But local people said they children were “murdered for rituals” of the businessman.

Villagers at Makawa says the businessman had until December working as manager of fishing boats belonging to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for Eastern Region, Julius Paipi.

According to Maida police are still investigating the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!