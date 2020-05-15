Kaliati says ‘Nyekhwelised’ in DPP hundreds join UTM: Chilima promises ‘ brighter’ Malawi after polls

Hundreds of people including councillors on Friday joined the UTM Party during Vice President Saulos Chilima campaign trail in Ntcheu District.

Chilima was conducting whistle stop rallies in Ntcheu district and UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati called a number of defectors including Victor Muluzi – a relation to former president Bakili Muluzi – and several others from district and constituency leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“These people have been Nyekwelised in DPP and their decision to join MCP-UTM alliance demonstrates the kind of leadership and vision that Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Chilima have,” said Kaliati

Speaking at Ntcheu Boma earlier, Chilima urged the masses to ensure they vote and remain vigilant against any rigging attempts by DPP-UDF alliance.

He also challenged that the opposition alliance is geared to win the forthcoming elections regardless of the date which the elections will be held.

Chilima has reiterated his pledge to turnaround the social and economic fortunes of Malawians if they vote for the MCP-UTM Alliance in the forthcoming fresh presidential poll.

“We should all get ready to vote when the right time comes to liberate this country from people that just want to steal from us. Malawi belongs to all Malawians, for such decisions must be made to favour all Malawians regardless of their political affiliations,” he said.

The Vice President further assured that MCP/UTM Alliance will lower prices of farm inputs, including fertilizer, to ensure farmers harvest bumper yields to feed the nation all the year round.

Chilima stressed that the alliance realizes that only healthy people can meaningfully contribute to the development of the country.

“Solutions to the persistent hunger we are facing today lies in voting for MCP/UTM Alliance. When that time comes, vote in large numbers so that you deliver yourselves from the yoke our leaders have put on your shoulders through their myopic policies,” he challenged.

Chilima is Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate under the ticket of MCP-UTM alliance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!