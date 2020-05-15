Tobacco farmers pull out leaf from auction in protest against low prices

Tobacco farmers from Dowa and Lilongwe have pulled out their tobacco from auction floors and summoned officials from Limbe Leaf Tobacco and Tobacco Commission to protest against low leaf prices.

The average price of tobacco at Chinkhoma auction floors in Kasungu and Kanengo in Lilongwe has been US$1.10 which the farmers say is too little to cover the production cost of the tobacco.

One of the farmers Bazale Mobayana said with the current tobacco prices on the market, farmers will not even be able to pay back loans they took to service the tobacco production.

“These buyers are leaving us in slavery. They are leaving us with huge debt to settle because with these low prices, we cannot be able to repay back the loans we took from commercial banks and other financial lending institutions,” he said.

The meeting took place on Thursday at Chinkhoma Auction Floors.

Officials from Tobacco Commission and Limbe Leaf Tobacco who were present at the meeting said they would inform relevant authorities on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!