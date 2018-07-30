Kaliati slams DPP for beer subsidy to stop people from attending UTM rally

The interim secretary general of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Patricia Kaliati on Sunday laughed at reports that her former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had spent K16 million to subsidise prices of beer in Blantyre in a bid to stop people from attending the launch of UTM in the Southern Region, but instead sea of people thronged Njamba Freedom Park where State vice-president Saulos Chilima addressed the rally.

Kaliati said beer price was reduced to MK200 in Blantyre but laughed at the DPP strategy, saying the money would have better been utilised to provide worthwhile services for the people.

“It would have been better to use the K16 million to help Polytechnic students,” she said.

DPP through Umunthu Initiative organised a free music show at Kamuzu Stadium upper ground in Blantyre where alcoholic drinks were sold to the yoith at heavily subsidised prices.

Regional governor for DPP in the South, Charles Mchacha was present at the festival and confirmed that the ruling party sponsored the event.

“The party has funded this,” he said.

On the K16 million reported to have been used, Mchacha said he could not deny but that the money was from the party raised through “well-wishers.”

Kaliati said the crowd-pulling UTM launch in Blantyre has provided that people snubbed a temporary beer price reduction because they are accustomed to exorbitant prices on their binge drinking.

She also said DPP organised open air free music shows but that strategy too did not work as thousands opted to attend the rally.

“The large turn out here is a testimony that Malawians want change. They cannot stop it ,” she said.

“No matter what clandestine plans they will have, but they should know, transformational change is coming and Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima is set to be our Head of State come May 21 2019,” she said.

“They will keep on [kulubwalubwa] rubble rousing but they will not stop this movement from achieving its transformational agenda.”

Kaliati said she was delighted with the high turnout saying it shows people’s trust for Chilima.

During its maiden rally in Lilongwe last week at Masintha ground, the Capital City also hosted two important football matches which were open for free but both stadia had empty stands as the UTM launch was patronised by thousands of people.

Kaliati said, like the rest of Malawians, UTM members are disgruntled because of the poor leadership.

UTM was formed to clear the mess created by the current administration which continues to plunder public resources when the majority of the citizenry were living in abject poverty.

