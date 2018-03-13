Kaliwo, Msowoya get injunction stopping MCP convention in April

March 13, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 20 Comments

Embattled opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secreyray general Gustav Kaliwo has obtained a fresh injunction against the party not to organise a convention in April this year expected to put in office new leadership.

Kaliwo: Obtains court order to stop MCP convention

Kaliwo through lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale has successfully obtained the court order restraining MCP from implementing suspension orders which the National Executive Committee melted on party vice president Richard Msowoya and Kaliwo.

Other party officials reprimanded by the NEC include Jessie Kabwira and Chatonda Kaunda.

The order also stops MCP president Lazarus  Chakwera, who is first defendant,  and Ezekiel Ching’oma, who is second defendant representing NEC members  of MCP to stop  plans to hold a convention until after a determination of the court.

“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention  of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” the order reads in part.

MCP is planning to hold convention in Mzuzu on April 4 to 7.

The opposition nMCP  resolved to suspend Msowoya, who is also Speaker of the National Assembly and Kaliwo pending disciplinary action for their alleged role in destabilising the party.

Ironically, Kaliwo has been arguing that an early convention would help to resolve some of the challenges the party was facing as well as help the party to prepare well for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

20 Comments on "Kaliwo, Msowoya get injunction stopping MCP convention in April"

A malawi
Guest
A malawi

This guy is shit. I thought he wanted a convention all along. DPP stooge.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes 35 seconds ago
Masoambeta
Guest
Masoambeta

Kaliwo, you wanted early convention, now here it is and then you get an injuction. What stupidity is this??? Chindere chakufikapo. You are selfish and I think although you are a trained lawyer but mmutumo muli mamina okhaokha. You and Msowoya knows that politically you are finished. Form your own party. You can not be bigger than the rest of MCP members.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes 55 seconds ago
cashgate
Guest
cashgate

Nkholokolo what do they want coz. they were advancing for the same

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes 18 seconds ago
horace
Guest
horace

is this a DPP Judge?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes 7 seconds ago
sabwe
Guest
sabwe

Now what do you want ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri
Nkhaniyi timvetsetse bwino. Kaliwo and colleagues are not against early convention. The MCP constitution is very clear about who should call for the convention. It's not the president, but the Secretary General, who is Kaliwa himself. Chakwera has violated the provision of the constitution by calling for a convention. He doesn't have those powers. If Chakwera is failing to abide by party constitution which the party itself prepared, will he be able to abide by the national constitution which was written by other people? He is simply a dictator. The court is not stupid to grant the injunction. Something is…
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes 2 seconds ago
DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
DzukaniAmalawi

Here is free advice for you two (Kaliwo and Msowoya); just resign from politics and go into business or rest at home. Let the youngsters run the country. In fact MCP should get rid of all the old and tested politicians. That's what I would call part rejuvenation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 5 minutes ago
Joloza
Guest
Joloza

Kaliwo and Msowoya ..need some serious beating….we need to revive the way the Chakuambas vehicles were burnt down in Mangochi, Chakufwa was mishandles and whisked away and Bakili chased in Karonga…They are insane…..they know that cannot make it to the convention. Msowoya knows he cant make it again to parliament…..He needs to quietly keep his integrity as he will benefit as a retired Speaker..but he has an ego..too much ego..and this ego will finish him completely…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 5 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO
LOL Court injunction for what now?I have never seen such useless and stupid desperate politicians.Why are you wasting your time on this issue Kaliwo,Msowoya and the Nkholokolo group?If you are popular just form your on party or join the party that is using you to cause confusion in MCP and see if people wanna vote you in the positions you will stand for.The money that you are paying the lawyer you could have assisted the Blantyre United FC.No matter how you will fight for this case,the outcome will never favor you.Moreover,win or loose you shall pay the lawyer…SHAME!You are acting…
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 9 minutes ago
Takondwa
Guest
Takondwa

Strategise and vacate the injunction no big deal about it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 26 minutes ago

