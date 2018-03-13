Kaliwo, Msowoya get injunction stopping MCP convention in April

Embattled opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secreyray general Gustav Kaliwo has obtained a fresh injunction against the party not to organise a convention in April this year expected to put in office new leadership.

Kaliwo through lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale has successfully obtained the court order restraining MCP from implementing suspension orders which the National Executive Committee melted on party vice president Richard Msowoya and Kaliwo.

Other party officials reprimanded by the NEC include Jessie Kabwira and Chatonda Kaunda.

The order also stops MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who is first defendant, and Ezekiel Ching’oma, who is second defendant representing NEC members of MCP to stop plans to hold a convention until after a determination of the court.

“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” the order reads in part.

MCP is planning to hold convention in Mzuzu on April 4 to 7.

The opposition nMCP resolved to suspend Msowoya, who is also Speaker of the National Assembly and Kaliwo pending disciplinary action for their alleged role in destabilising the party.

Ironically, Kaliwo has been arguing that an early convention would help to resolve some of the challenges the party was facing as well as help the party to prepare well for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

