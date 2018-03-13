Embattled opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secreyray general Gustav Kaliwo has obtained a fresh injunction against the party not to organise a convention in April this year expected to put in office new leadership.
Kaliwo through lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale has successfully obtained the court order restraining MCP from implementing suspension orders which the National Executive Committee melted on party vice president Richard Msowoya and Kaliwo.
Other party officials reprimanded by the NEC include Jessie Kabwira and Chatonda Kaunda.
The order also stops MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who is first defendant, and Ezekiel Ching’oma, who is second defendant representing NEC members of MCP to stop plans to hold a convention until after a determination of the court.
“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” the order reads in part.
MCP is planning to hold convention in Mzuzu on April 4 to 7.
The opposition nMCP resolved to suspend Msowoya, who is also Speaker of the National Assembly and Kaliwo pending disciplinary action for their alleged role in destabilising the party.
Ironically, Kaliwo has been arguing that an early convention would help to resolve some of the challenges the party was facing as well as help the party to prepare well for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.
20 Comments on "Kaliwo, Msowoya get injunction stopping MCP convention in April"
This guy is shit. I thought he wanted a convention all along. DPP stooge.
Kaliwo, you wanted early convention, now here it is and then you get an injuction. What stupidity is this??? Chindere chakufikapo. You are selfish and I think although you are a trained lawyer but mmutumo muli mamina okhaokha. You and Msowoya knows that politically you are finished. Form your own party. You can not be bigger than the rest of MCP members.
Nkholokolo what do they want coz. they were advancing for the same
is this a DPP Judge?
Now what do you want ?
Here is free advice for you two (Kaliwo and Msowoya); just resign from politics and go into business or rest at home. Let the youngsters run the country. In fact MCP should get rid of all the old and tested politicians. That’s what I would call part rejuvenation.
Kaliwo and Msowoya ..need some serious beating….we need to revive the way the Chakuambas vehicles were burnt down in Mangochi, Chakufwa was mishandles and whisked away and Bakili chased in Karonga…They are insane…..they know that cannot make it to the convention. Msowoya knows he cant make it again to parliament…..He needs to quietly keep his integrity as he will benefit as a retired Speaker..but he has an ego..too much ego..and this ego will finish him completely…
Strategise and vacate the injunction no big deal about it