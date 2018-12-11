Kamlepo ‘supplementary concern’ on potholes: Chiweta Hills road a death trap

Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua(People’s Party-PP) rose in Parliament to raise a “supplementary concern” on yawning potholes which worsen the discomfort travelers suffer on the road in Chiweta Hill.

Kalua: Bumpy trail in Chiweta Hills

During question time to the Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, Kalua raised the issue of a bumpy trail in Chiweta Hills.

“ Mine is just a concern but it is a supplementary concern,” said Kalua.

But the First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje told Kalua that there is no “supplementary concern” in Parliment’s Standing Orders.

Kalua later said he was raising a supplementary question to know if the ministry has any plans to fill the potholes that have developed on the section between Mchenga Coal Mine and Chiweta.

“We have a problem of potholes onthe road in Chiweta Hills. Madam First Deputy Speaker, potholes are also death traps. I don’t know if the Minister is aware that in Chiweta Hills, we have a number of these potholes.

“For your information, this is M1 Road and I wanted the Minister if he can assure the people that are using that road that the ministry is going to deal with those potholes,” saidKalua.

Kalua also asked about a bridge at Chiweta Primary School.

“I know that we were promised a tarmac road from Chiweta to Mlowe. I know it is going to come but I just wanted an immediate solution because this bridge is very important and strategic for this road. During rainy season, many lives get lost in this area. So, I wanted the Minister to assure the people of Rumphi East that indeed they are going to do something on Chiweta Primary School Bridge ,”he said

In his response, Minister of Transport Mhango said his ministry has a routine road maintenance contractor who is working on that section of the road to ensure that all those potholes are filled “as we await th contractor who will do the whole road from Kacheche all the way to Chiweta itself.”

Said Mhango: “You may wish to recall that the M1 Road from Kamuzu International Airport turnoff all the wayto Mzimba turnoff and then the stretch from Kacheche to Chiweta, is beingearmarked for major rebuild.

“So, up until when we are readywith that work, we always procure maintenance contractors that are deployed along the entire stretch of the road to attend to emerging issues that weencounter from time to time.”

On a bridge at Chiweta Primary School, Mhango said it is indeed an important bridge and is one that will be considered in the next lot of special bridge programme.

