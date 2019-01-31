Kampaundi, Chodzi set to get injunction against Chilima presidential bid

The pro-government activists Bright Kampaundi and Fryson Chodzi are set to get an injunction to stop Vice President and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima from contesting in the May watershed elections, Nyasa Times can reveal.

The two got regime instructions on Wednesday to get the injunction.

“It was a long meeting but they could not agree on a ‘valid’ reason on which to get the injunction, ” disclosed a source privy to the scheme.

Another source in Lilongwe corroborated the story saying the two are supposed to report back to State House on Friday on how they will get the injunction.

DPP has grown scared of Chilima since he announced that he will challenge President Peter Mutharika during the May elections.

Government tried hard to block the registration of Chilimas party UTM until the courts intervened.

Nyasa Times will give you an update on this story as it unfolds.

