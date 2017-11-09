Kamuzu Barracks reach semis of Fisd Cup, ease out Tigers

Kamuzu Barracks Thursday cruised into the semi final of K50. 2 million FISD Challenge Cup after beating Azam Tigers 2-1 in the quarter final encounter played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

With the win FISD Cup losing finals, Kamuzu Barracks will face Master Security in the semi battle.

Kamuzu Barracks coming from 1-3 loss against Mafco on Monday, they missed the services of their capatin, Lehman Nthala, Sipikire Fumulani, Mude Jeffrey and Komani Msisha but braved themselves for a win.

Azam Tigers nearly took the lead just 54 seconds when Dan Kumwenda’s attempt at goal was save by Kamuzu Barracks keeper, Amadu Ali.

Tigers twice threatened twice in the 14th and 28th minute through Frezer Menyani and Precious Phiri but wasted the chances.

Kamuzu Barracks went into lead in the 33rd minute, Harvey Nkacha’s direct free from 22 metres was curved into the empty net.

Azam Tigers Precious Phiri goal bound shot was blocked Menyani when Kamuzu Barracks keeper, Ali was beaten.

Kamuzu Barracks were leading 1-0 at half time and Tigers were still looking for an equaliser.

Tigers levelled the scores in the 53rd minute when Bonda Mpinganjira’s well drilled free kick 27 metres out after Menyani was brought down.

Kamuzu Barracks brought in Zinjani Yona and Gift Mbwana for Davie Banda and World Nkuliwa in the 64th minute a move which paid a dividend minutes later.

Seven minutes later, Kamuzu Barracks substitute, Yona tapped in a rebound after Diouf Simeone’s attempt was loosely cleared to make it 2-1.

With five minutes to time, Kamuzu Barracks, Manase Chiyesa could have added a third but was a bit selfish as he kept on holding the ball despite having Yona unmarked.

Kamuzu Barracks coach, Billy Phambala said he was happy with the win and are looking forward for the next game.

” We need to work on our finishing. We could have wind up the game in the first half but we were not picking up targets,” he observed.

“We have played well but our defence gave away Christmas goals,” Azam Tigers Technical Director, Robben Alufandika lamented.

He regretted that his team will end the season empty handed and we have just been passengers for the cup.

In another, quarter final match played at Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo Moyale beat Umodzi FC from Nsanje 8-1 to book a semi berth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :