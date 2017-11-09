Moyale through to FISD Cup semi finals, beat Umodzi FC 8-1

Moyale Barracks has booked their semi final place in the Fisd Challenge Cup after a comfortable 8-1 win over Umodzi FC on Thursday at Kalulu Stadium in Chikwawa.

The Nsanje based boys who looked confident on the ball made some good attempts on Moyale’s goal in the early minutes of the first half.

Moyale Barracks which played a 4-4-2 formation scored their opener in 23 minutes through Khuda Muyawa who headed in a Gift Nyando’s cross before Chamveka Gwetsani added the second goal in the 29 minutes

through a 25 mitre direct free-kick.

Umodzi made two substitutions by taking out striker Austine Mwaungulu who was replaced by Tony Mankhwala while Elias Tchale replaced David Tovy.

The substitution helped to add fire power in the midfield and striking force.

Gift Nyando came in the 42 minutes to score Moyale’s third goal.

Moyale did not give Umodzi resting time and played a serious counter attack which started from the centre and ended into Umodzi’s net after Timothy Nyirenda took a powerful shot to make it four nil.

Moyale kept on teaching Umodzi some football lessons as they startedscoring goals for funy when they scored two beautiful goals in a spaceof eight minutes through Lesman Singini and Gift Nyando.

Umodzi failed to score a consolation goal in the 70th minutes when they missed in a one-on-one situation with Moyale goalkeeper MacDonald Harawa.

The Nicholas Mhango boys led by captain BoyBoy Chima, added the sixnth

and seventh goal in 80th and 87th through Khuda Muyawa and Gift Nyando who were in their top form.

Umodzi managed to score a consolation in the minutes through Tony

Mankhwazi who scored in an empty goal after Moyale gaolkeeper left the

eighteen yard area as he was trying to make an overlap.

Moyale Barracks vice coach Charles Kamanga praised his boys for

winning the game with a good margin which he said its a sign that the

team is now getting back the winning spirit.

Kamanga said they will try to maintain their performance in their semi

final match against Nyasa Big Bullets next week.

“Let me first congratulate Umodzi for giving us a good game. We didn’t expect to see such a great performance from a team which is a

non-league side and scoring eight goals wasn’t simple as one might think,” said Kamanga.

Umodzi FC head coach Dickson Phiri described the loss as very painful and blamed his boys for failing to play according the instructions.

“Our mission was to meet Bullets in semi finals and it is very unfortunate that we’ve failed to fullfil our dream. We’ll go back and

prepare well for the 2018 competition,” said Phiri.

