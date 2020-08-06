Kamuzu Stadium to be demolished for new sports arena not Njamba – Ulemu

August 6, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times

Youth and Sports Minister Ulemu Msungama has said the Kamuzu Stadium will be demolished to pave the way for the construction of a new sports arena and not  the plans of the previous regime to build an new stadium ar Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

Ageing Kamuzu Stadium 

Msungama said there was no logic in building a new stadum – projected to cost K110 billion  –  barely a kilometre away from an existing facility.

He said government may consider the option of demolishing the current ageing stadium to put up a totally new structure in that place.

“Kamuzu Stadium is historically an icon and centrally located. We are better off to  demolish it and build a modern facility on the same spot,” said Msungama.

Msungama said Njamba  does not have enough space  to accommodate  stadium and a sports complex, including an indoor netball court.

Built over 60 years ago by colonists, the Kamuzu Stadium is the oldest stadium in the country.

Over the years, the stadium’s condition dilapidated and about three quarters of the stands were most recently condemned for being in poor condition.

Government structural engineers already condemned the stadium in 2012  after serious cracks were discovered in most of the stands, a development that led to the closure of the facility on the grounds that it was a hazard to society.

The stadium was reopened after some concerned supporters petitioned government on lack of football venues in Blantyre.

WTF
Guest
WTF

Ulemu u rock this is the way to go

2 hours ago
Peloma Pepe
Guest
Peloma Pepe

I agree Hon Minister. This is a sensible option. Ena aja amangofuna pobera ndalama.

3 hours ago
Chimwene wa Anabanda ku Joni
Guest
Chimwene wa Anabanda ku Joni

We are also just bad at maintaining infrastructure. That we must admit. How many structures are we going to demolish. Come on people. Our secondary schools are in a shocking state. Put a programme in place to maintain our buildings and our roads. Do you know our national roads do not have comprehensive road signs?

3 hours ago
Mwene
Guest
Mwene

Excellent Idea, this is the type of thinking and reasoning we have been longing for. I was very saddened to imagine the disappearance of Njamba Park. Njamba park is a catchment area and breather for Blantyre City. We should not clear whole BT for buildings.

3 hours ago
Kuganiza
Guest
Kuganiza

Wembley Stadium in London was built many many years ago because of its state it was closed for some years to pave way for improvement in order to cope with modern standards. The structure we see today is not the one in which the 1964 world cup final was played but the location is the same. All we need with this line of thinking is good architects, contractors, the money, our patience stall. Bravo Hon. Minister.

2 hours ago
Cornelio
Guest
Cornelio

Kamuzu stadium its nyce place especiary when we talk mode of transport its acenter of all corners unlike Njamba its difficult to reach you have to walk from highway,its along way,alot if people use high when coming from home,bus fair its cheaper than other Roads.

2 hours ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

The best would be to move away from central city. Think of constructing the stadium around chileka lunzu area. Make the kamuzu stadium space an entertainment and shopping are

2 hours ago
