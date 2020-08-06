Ministers Mia, Lowe convoy draws public fire
About 60 vehicles were on Wednesday tailing two ministers in the southern region where they were on duty, drawing public fire that the motorcade is sprawling.
Minister of Transport Sidik Mia, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president, has an entourage of 27 vehicles as he inspected Thyolo-Thkerani to Makhanga road and East Bank road.
Minister of Agricultural, Lobin Lowe, had about 28 vehicles on his duty tour in the Lower Shire on familiarisation tour.
Lowe was accompanied by his deputy Agnes Nkusankhoma. They visited five irrigation schemes in the Lower Shire
Most of the vehicles were big fuel guzzlers.
The development comes as President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima are championing public sector reforms, aimed at reducing unnecessary expenditure while ensuring efficiency.
But the ministers while admitting the big motorcades, explained that not all vehicles came from their respective ministries rather from government departments and other institutions, which are stakeholders in the projects the ministers were attending to.
Listening to Gospel Kazako defending nonsense, I have a feeling that very soon he will be as useless as every government spokesperson. What they criticised the past governments for are exactly the very same things they are doing now.
Chilima could have been the right person to lead Tonse Alliance. This Chakwera is the same as Apm. Ministries indeed make unnecessary trips just to get allowance. Why do you need convoy yonseyi? Mia anazolowera kupembezedwa. Ministers in developed countries amayenda using trains and samayenda chigulu chomcho. Malawi sasintha especially khalidwe lake limeneli. Please Saulosi you are our only hope. We know its too much for you but please put strict measures pa ma field amalenga ma directors. Especially ministry of Energy and Accountant General
You mean the minister and deputy inspecting roads! These pigs do not know what they are supposed to do!
Why should we have a full minister and his deputy go on the same visit? Can’t one visit and share notes with the other?? Why do they need many people from the ministry, from deprtments and from institutions on they trip?? What value is each one of them adding to the visit???. The president should give a directive that not more than 10 cars should accompany a minister on a trip and the ministries will have o decide who is necessary for each trip.
Kodi ayamba ndi awiriwa?MMMMMM mayesa nthawi ya adadadi kumakhala mdipiti wa magalimoto osati 27 or 28 munenawa.Diso lanu lisakhale loyangäna anzanu.I
Too bad! When will Malawi change?
The drama continues. I listened to Gospel defending such stupidity and extravagance. Those of us who work in government know that this is normal practice where a minister is excorted by a troop of officials from the ministry each driving a car and claiming allowances and fuel. They claim this allowance both from their ministry as well as from the department , parastatal or agency they are visiting. Most of the times ministry officials will create such useless trips for the minister so that they should cash on. This is one of the critical areas that Chilima is supposed to… Read more »
Kazakh is useless in that ministry
Exactly brother, this guy thinks he is still managing a church, MIA can’t bring anything genuine into govt, it’s all bout looting, nothing tangible from such things, people had reservations on the caliber of ministers, Chakwela thought he is smart by defining for us the meaning of Merit, but the truth is he fooled himself on this, this pastor won’t help us, vey useless pastor who is so obsessed with pensioners, when the youthful generation is being sidelined!!!!