Kamwendo hails FDH, Malawi Airlines for testimonial match boost

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Malawi national team legend Joseph ‘JK’ Kamwendo has hailed FDH Bank and Malawian Airlines for joining other well wishers in sponsoring and organization of the much awaited Joseph Kamwendo Testimonial match slatted for Saturday 7th March, 2020 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

FDH has pumped in K3 million into the initiative while Malawian Airlines has donated two return air tickets from Johannesburg, South Africa to Blantyre as well as reducing the price of about five other tickets by 30 percent.

One return ticket costs about K470, 000.00.

Speaking after the symbolic presentation of the cheque, Kamwendo was short of words.

“I am a man of few words; FDH Bank has shown that it is the bank for the people and Malawi Airlines has also played a crucial role to being in the legends” said Kamwendo.

According to Kamwendo, the Kamwendo testimonial match is partly meant to raise funds for his Joseph Kamwendo Foundation.

The foundation will centre match on identifying talents in various sporting disciplines both in rural and urban areas.

“We will try to reach out to as many rural areas as possible in search of talents as well as reminding the kids that talent on its on is not worthy without education” said Kamwendo.

He also revealed that his foundation will be responsible in paying school fees for vulnerable talented kids.

Kamwendo’s glittering career started way back at his home village in Mchinji before he moved to Mitundu Secondary School where Civo United picked him.

He later joined Blantyre Giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers before he went abroad.

In his professional career, he played in several countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Denmark, Belgium, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo among others.

He played for several famous clubs including Orlando Pirates, African Champions T.P Mazembe, Caps United and many more.

He is the first foreigner to be bestowed the Soccer Star of the Year in Zimbabwe in 2005while playing for CAPS United.

This made him to become the second African footballer in Africa to win player of the year award in foreign land after another Flames legend Ernest ‘Live Wire’ Mtawali.

Meanwhile, his former club which he played for the most of his career Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will curtain raise the Joseph Kamwendo Testimonial much as they date Hangover United at 12:30pm on Saturday.

The main testimonial match will be between Flames legend side and J.K Select

JK Select squad comprises of players like Simplex Nthala, Lucky Legwati, Emmanuel Chipatala, Tonic Shabalala, Allan Kamanga, Patrick Mabedi, Clement Kafwafwa, Gift Zakazaka, James Chilapondwa, Alfred Manyozo, Sibusiso Mzuma, Lawrence Waya, Atusaye Nyondo, the Mpinganjira Brothers of Albert and Bob as well as Kamwendo himself.

On the other hand, Flames legend squad which is dominated by the players who were part of the historical 2010 African Cup of Nations Finals will feature Swadick Sanudi, Vales Kamzere, Peter Mponda, Elvis Kafoteka, Chikumbutso Kanyenda, Maupo Msowoya, Harry Nyirenda, James Sangala, Peter Mgangira, Jimmy Zakazaka, Dave Banda, Fischer Kondowe, Macdonald Yobe, Fundi Akidu, Jacob Ngwira, Heston Munthali, Russell Mwafulirwa and Mapopa Msukwa.

