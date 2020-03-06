HRDC plans to ‘occupy’ State House in anti-MEC commissioners demos

Rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say they will shut down all state residences in what they say a five million strong protesters demonstration on March 25.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said on Friday in Lilongwe that they will shut down the state residences to force President Peter Mutharika fire all MEC commissioners as recommended by the February 3 Constitutional Court ruling and the Public Appointments Committee of parliament.

“We also want the President to assent to the three electoral reform bills passed by parliament,” he said at a press conference flanked by other HRDC officials.

Mtambo also said the protest march will seek to get clarification from State House on what mission three Israelis were invited into the country after media reports that they were election vote riggers.

He said the demonstrations will take place after the State House failed to respond respond to a seven day ultimatum to fire the MEC commissioners.

There was no immediate comment from State House but earlier presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the president was still studying the recommendations from parliament to fire the MEC commissioners as well as the electoral reform bills, saying the law gives him 21 days to do so.

