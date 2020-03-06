Prophet Bushiri says ‘Malawians don’t eat politics, they eat food’

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has no kind words against some Malawi political leaders who always politicises his maize projects.

In a scathing Instagram and Facebook post made this week, Bushiri has challenged Malawi political leaders that: “The people of Malawi cannot go to bed on politics. The wonderful people of Malawi do not eat politics. They eat food.”

Bushiri, through Shepherd Bushiri Foundation, is currently selling maize at the cheapest price of K100 per kilogramme. The exercise has already been in 7 districts namely: Thyolo, Phalombe, Balaka, Mangochi, Ntcheu, Salima and Mzimba.

Writes Bushiri: “The food I am selling at the cheapest price across the country is not meant to personally benefit any politician or businessman. Neither is it meant to appease the egos of bureaucrats and king makers.

“Nobody should ride the wave of these gestures of goodwill to advance their own interests!

“I hereby humbly request and warn those at the forefront of this mischief to stop forthwith.”

It is not clear as to who Bushiri was targeting but he empathizes that the food he is giving should NOT be politicized.

“In fact, we should not even be discussing politics when people are dying of hunger. We should not discuss political ambitions, strategy, or benefit when people are suffering all over Malawi,” he wrote.

Nyasa Times tried to get comment from his spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo but failed because apparently he is in hard to reach areas of Malawi collecting data for the next phase of cheap maize sales.

