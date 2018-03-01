Kamwendo stripped of Nomads captaincy, Manyonzo new skipper: Malata, Kaziputa deputies

Malawi football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have officially confirmed the appointment of midfield work horse Alfred Manyozo Junior as their 2018-2019 Soccer Season new captain.

According to Wanderers Club, Manyozo will be deputised by former Silver Strikers Captain Lucky Malata while Mike Kaziputa will be Second Vice Captain.

This follows a meeting Wanderers technical panel had on Wednesday before holding a joint meeting with the club Executive Committee.

Manyozo replaces veteran former Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe midfield maestro Joseph ‘Shakira’ Kamwendo.

The appointment comes amid captaincy wrangle at the Lali Lubani outfit.

Unconfirmed reports indicates that there are disagreements at the club amongst players whereby some players seem to be more senior than others.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Esau Kanyenda who penned a six months deal ast season has tendered in his resignation.

Reaons for his deaprture have not been disclosed but Wanderers Executive Committee confirmed receiving the resignation letter.

