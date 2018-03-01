Kamwendo stripped of Nomads captaincy, Manyonzo new skipper: Malata, Kaziputa deputies

March 1, 2018 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi football kings Mighty  Be Forward Wanderers have officially confirmed the appointment of midfield work horse Alfred Manyozo Junior as their 2018-2019 Soccer Season new captain.

Alfred Manyozo Jnr: New Wanderers captain

According to Wanderers Club, Manyozo will be deputised by former Silver Strikers Captain Lucky Malata while Mike Kaziputa will be Second Vice Captain.

This follows a meeting Wanderers technical panel had on Wednesday before holding a joint meeting with the club Executive Committee.

Manyozo replaces veteran former Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe midfield maestro Joseph ‘Shakira’ Kamwendo.

The appointment comes amid captaincy wrangle at the Lali Lubani outfit.

Unconfirmed  reports indicates that there are disagreements at the club amongst players whereby some players seem to be more senior than others.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Esau Kanyenda who penned a six months deal ast season has tendered in his resignation.

Reaons for his deaprture have not been disclosed but Wanderers Executive Committee confirmed receiving the resignation letter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Kamwendo stripped of Nomads captaincy, Manyonzo new skipper: Malata, Kaziputa deputies"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
MBWFC
Guest
MBWFC

zili bhooo.mpungwepungwe uthepo apa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 22 minutes ago
ananveruwa akumalowa
Guest
ananveruwa akumalowa

Kwalowa Chigumula kwereko Anyamilandu paja mumazikondera za NOMAZI pitanitu mukakhale Captain inuyo kwereko ,ife ndiye zathu zikuyenda pano kuli bata komaso tili ndi President wathu mzungu Comlade buckle, kunena zoona pano tiri pa international level .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 37 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes