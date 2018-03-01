Court sets March 12 for judgment in 43 laptops robbery case

Mzuzu First Grade Magistrate Court Tuesday adjourned a robbery case in which 43 laptops worth K6 million were stolen from Centre for Youth and Development (CYD) in Mzuzu, to March 12 for judgment.

First Grade Magistrate, Alexander Gomba, adjourned the case after he had finished hearing defence of the five accused people who are suspected to have robbed CYD violently.

The five accused are Christopher Adam, McDonald Kalonga, Lingson Matebule, Charles Mwale and Gerald Banda.

Two weeks ago, the court found the accused with a case to answer after police arrested Kalonga and Matebule in a house where they kept 28 of the 43laptops and later implicated the other three.

However, in their defence, all the suspects denied having a hand in the heist while two of them alleged that some police officers confiscated from them money amounting to over K1 million at the time of their arrest.

In his submission, lead police prosecutor, Lloyd Makwecha, implored the court to convict the five accused as the laptops that were stolen were meant to be freely distributed to the vulnerable youths in secondary schools.

“You might pay testimony to me that when one of police witnesses testified here, he said that CYD is heavily affected by the loss of the laptops as they were a donation and when the donors hear this robbery case, they may stop helping other organisations,” Makwecha said.

The prosecutor further said it is disheartening to note that only 28 of the 43 laptops were recovered hence the court should mete out a meaningful sentence once the accused are convicted.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :