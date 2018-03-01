Mvula in outstanding form at Manchester Thunder: Game changer in 4th straight win

Malawi Queens lanky goal shooter Joyce Mvula continue to enjoy an outstanding form un England as on Monday evening stepped off the bench to grab the Player of the Match Award, and inspire her club Manchester Thunder to a fourth-straight win in the Vitality Netball Super League (VNSL).

According to a match report on the team’s website http://www.manchesterthunder.co.uk/, Thunder came from behind to beat hosts Loughborough Lightning 56-55 at the Sir David Wallace Arena .

Mvula joined the English club from Blue Eagles Sisters in 2016 to become the first Malawian netballer to play in Europe.

A match report on the club’s website praised the e 23-year-old Malawian netballer for her pivotal role to help the team to maintain its unbeaten run when she was featured deep in the first-quarter to replace Amy Clinton, who suffered an ankle knock.

“The Malawi Queen slotted into the game, offering up a more effective option and Thunder closed the gap,” the report reads.

“As the senior players stood firm, it was the junior ranks that really put a shift in tonight, with Carter continuing her fine start to the season and Mvula showing how comfortable she is playing on the road and against top-class opposition. In the closing stages, Thunder controlled the tempo, treasured their possession and held on for the win.”

Thunder head coach Karen Greig said Mvula was a game changer.

“Our start was slow and disappointing and we did not adapt quick enough to their keeper. It was important to make a change early and Joyce came on and did something that worked for us,” Greig is quoted saying.

