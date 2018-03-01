Saenda names Malawi Queens squad: Sindi, Mpinganjira recalled

The Malawi Queens legendary coach Griffin ‘Zagaro’ Sayenda has released a 22 member national team squad where he has also included experienced and skillful Tigresses sniper Sindi ‘Snipper’ Simtowe who has been missing the call up for two-years due to injury.
The team is expected to start their preparations on March 5 ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games scheduled for Australia in April.
The squad which has been dominated by the 2017 Rainbow Paints Southern Region champions Kukoma Diamonds players will begin with a non-residential camping.
According to Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), after two weeks the team will go into a full time training camp where the technical panel led by Sayenda and his assistant White Mulilima will produce the final squad.
The Commonwealth Games are expected to be played from April 4—15 2018 in Gold Coast Australia.
Malawi is in Pool B where it has been paired with New Zealand, England, Wales, Scotland and Uganda.
In Pool A the host Australia has been paired with Jamaica, South Africa, Fiji, Barbados and Northen Ireland.
Here is the full Malawi Queens squad:
Defenders
Caro Mtukule—Kukoma Diamonds
Joana Kachilika—Thunder Queens
Laureen Ngwira— Northumbria (England)
Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda—Kukoma Diamonds
Fanny Mwale— Mafco
Juliet Sambo— Blue Eagles
Martha Dambo— Thunder Queens
Grace mwafuliwa —Tigresses
Attackers
Beatrice Mpinganjira—Tigresses
Bridget Kumwenda Chalera—Kukoma Diamonds
Rose Nkanda—Civonets
Thandie Galeta—Thunder Queens
Takondwa Lwazi—Blue Eagles Sisters
Shira Dimba— Kukoma Diamonds
Shooters
Mwai Kumwenda— Melbourne Vixens (Australia)
Joyce Mvula— Manchester Thunder(England)
Alinafe Kamwala—Kukoma Diamonds
Sindi Simtowe—Tigresses
Jane Chimaliro—Civonets
Jesca Mazengera—Kukoma Diamonds
Grace Adebayo— Kukoma Diamonds
Mary Banya—Blue Eagles Sisters
