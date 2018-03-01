Saenda names Malawi Queens squad: Sindi, Mpinganjira recalled

The Malawi Queens legendary coach Griffin ‘Zagaro’ Sayenda has released a 22 member national team squad where he has also included experienced and skillful Tigresses sniper Sindi ‘Snipper’ Simtowe who has been missing the call up for two-years due to injury.

The team is expected to start their preparations on March 5 ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games scheduled for Australia in April.

The squad which has been dominated by the 2017 Rainbow Paints Southern Region champions Kukoma Diamonds players will begin with a non-residential camping.

According to Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), after two weeks the team will go into a full time training camp where the technical panel led by Sayenda and his assistant White Mulilima will produce the final squad.

The Commonwealth Games are expected to be played from April 4—15 2018 in Gold Coast Australia.

Malawi is in Pool B where it has been paired with New Zealand, England, Wales, Scotland and Uganda.

In Pool A the host Australia has been paired with Jamaica, South Africa, Fiji, Barbados and Northen Ireland.

Here is the full Malawi Queens squad:

Defenders

Caro Mtukule—Kukoma Diamonds

Joana Kachilika—Thunder Queens

Laureen Ngwira— Northumbria (England)

Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda—Kukoma Diamonds

Fanny Mwale— Mafco

Juliet Sambo— Blue Eagles

Martha Dambo— Thunder Queens

Grace mwafuliwa —Tigresses

Attackers

Beatrice Mpinganjira—Tigresses

Bridget Kumwenda Chalera—Kukoma Diamonds

Rose Nkanda—Civonets

Thandie Galeta—Thunder Queens

Takondwa Lwazi—Blue Eagles Sisters

Shira Dimba— Kukoma Diamonds

Shooters

Mwai Kumwenda— Melbourne Vixens (Australia)

Joyce Mvula— Manchester Thunder(England)

Alinafe Kamwala—Kukoma Diamonds

Sindi Simtowe—Tigresses

Jane Chimaliro—Civonets

Jesca Mazengera—Kukoma Diamonds

Grace Adebayo— Kukoma Diamonds

Mary Banya—Blue Eagles Sisters

