Kaning’a CCAP womens guild donates blankets, maize to Nkhoma Mission Hospital

In line with the mission of alleviating some problems facing the health sector in the country, Kaning’a CCAP Womens guild on Monday donated 150 blankets and 10 bags of maize worthy One Million Seven Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Malawi Kwacha (K1,765,000) to Nkhoma Mission Hospital in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the donation Pastor Bizwick Nkhoma for Kaning’a CCAP Church said as Christians they have a huge responsibility in issues to do with charity.

“As the church we need to be exemplary in whatever we do, the word of the Lord says be doers of the word not hearers, we came to demonstrate the love of God through Christ Jesus who sacrificed himself for the sake of humanity and this time of Easter we are challenged to identify with Christ in that manner and to copy the way of his living by also giving what we have,” he said

Nkhoma added that the decision to make a donation was also necessitated by the need to supporting the ministry of health efforts in addressing gaps in the public health sector.

Kaning’a CCAP Church Womens guild Chairperson Martina Makileni added that as women they believe that love and sharing are core human and Christian values as such they always put charity works in their hearts.

“Our mission is to fulfill the great commission and as we do that we also give out donations, when we noted that Nkhoma Hospital doesn’t have enough blankets and food, we decided to do something.

“Apart from preaching the Gospel, as a Church we also understand the huge responsibility that we have when it comes to Charity, we believe in embracing the giving concept which is in the Bible,” she said

Receiving the donation, Nkhoma Mission Hospital Director Dr. Salvador de la Torre thanked Kaning’a CCAP church for the timely donation saying blankets are not enough to carter for all the patients that get admitted at the hospital on daily basis.

“It is great that they recognized the need to donate blankets at this institution, blankets are most needed particularly when heading towards the winter season, it is a very much needed donation and we are very grateful for that,” he said

De la Torre appealed to Kaning’a CCAP to continue helping the facility saying they face a lot of challenges considering that it is one of the trusted referral hospitals with the biggest catchment area.

“This should not be a once off event, but let it be an ongoing ministry because as a hospital that helps many people, our problems are also many as such we will still need the support in order for us to provide our services with satisfaction,” he added

Concurring with De la Torre, Hospital Chaplin Gamaliel Kalebe described the assistance the church has given to the hospital as a demonstration of God’s love.

He further asked churches and non-governmental organizations to also emulate what Kaning’a CCAP church has done.

Nkhoma Mission Hospital has a catchment area of about 85000 people and is one of the referral hospitals that help patients referred from other government facilities.

