Kanyenya seller stabs fellow  trader to death, Malawi Police arrest him

A 32-year-old man, Mabvuto Kamkweche Mwale, a fried meat (Kanyenya) seller at Zingwangwa market is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death.

The suspect who hails from Ndelemani village T/A Kuntaja in Blantyre committed the offence on 23rd December, 2017, police have said.

According to Blantyre Police Publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi, in the day of the incident, the suspect was with the deceased Saiwala Mwanduza 41 of Mtambalika village T/A Nkalo, Chiradzulu (a fellow flied meat seller) at Zingwangwa market.

“The two allegedly picked a quarrel and In the process, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed Saiwala on the stomach,” explained Nkhwazi.

Saiwala who was bleeding profusely was taken to Chilobwe Police by well-wishers where he was issued a medical form and referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem revealed that he died of severe loss of blood.

“The suspect was arrested on the same day and will appear before court soon to answer charges of murder contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.”

