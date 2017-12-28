Ex-Wanderers SG Kenyenda says Pasuwa’s experiment looks ill fated for Malawi champions

Former Be Forward Wanderers general secretary David Kanyenda says that the Malawi Champions should not hire Zimbabwena coach Callisto Pasuwa to replace Yasin Osman who has guided the cub to TNM Super League title.

Published reports on Thursday indicated that Wanderers — who are now bankrolled by Japanese car dealers Be Forward — are looking for the services of Pasuwa as they end a 17-year absence from the African Champions League when they return in February for a preliminary round date against Congolese outfit AS Vita.

But taking to social media platform Facebook, Kanyenda said if Wanderers were to hire Pasuwa to replace Osman as coach, they would seem desperate.

He said Wanderers is perfectly entitled to listen to gratuitous views from fans and well wishers regarding better preparatory approaches to the forthcoming CAF fixtures against AS Vita of DRC in February 2018.

“Thereafter they can winnow the chaff from the grain and abandon some suggestions or take on board other proposals. Now this entails a delicate balancing exercise of hindsight and foresight,” he wrote.

Kanyenda said Wanderers should not fire Osman and his backroom staff which include Jack Chamangwana, assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira and team manager Steve Madeira.

“I don’t subscribe to the hiring of Pasuwa or any foreign coach let alone any major reshuffling of the technical panel,” wrote Kanyenda.

Kanyenda, a practising lawyer, argued that Osman has proved his mettle as an astute tactician carting home a first title in a decade with a record points tally.

“He’s endowed with loads of playing and coaching experience spanning over four decades. He’s been involved with both the club and the Flames [ National team].Jack Chamangwana needs no introduction to any local football fan having skippered Flames got 78 & 79 Cecafa triumphs as well as the maiden Nations Cup voyage in Ivory Coast. He was also part of the 2010 technical panel and earlier coached glamourous Naturena outfit Kaizer Chiefs and Tanzania giants Yanga,” wrote Kanyenda.

He argued that between Osman and Chamangwana,they have amassed a wealth of exposure presiding over thousands of games.

“This Pasuwa guy is simply no match to these local legends,” Kanyenda wrote.

Additionally, Kanyenda argued that Osman and Chamangwanaalready have a stable working relationship with the local players and they are familiar with local conditions.

“A new coach needs time to adapt to the local environment and to appreciate the qualities of the playing staff at his disposal. The players also require time to adjust to new methods and philosophy. Given the short intervening time frame, we can ill afford the luxury of hiring a new face for our dug out as it will be counterproductive and destabilize the team,” he pointed out.

“Hiring Pasuwa will presents another headache. What are we going to do with Yasin?Are we going to reward him by wielding the axe?That’d be plainly immoral and disrespectful to a son of the club in view of his illustrious league exploits.We must express a vote of confidence in Yasin and through him to local coaches at large by allowing him to guide the team.”

Ironically reports linking Pasuwa with a move to Malawi comes barely days after it also emerged that the current Wanderers coaching panel has gone four months without pay

Kanyenda said the club should invest and allocate scarce resources in its current panel and develop local coaching talent than to afford a foreigner a platform to hone his skills.

Wanderers are also affectionately known, have also been linked with a possible recruitment of Civil Sporting Club assistant coach, Oscar Kaunda.

But Kanyenda said talk of Oscar Kaunda is “purely mischievous,” saying the coach can’t add much technical acumen to Malawi football kings “given his scant experience with international football.”

Instead of Kaunda, Kanyenda susggest that Wanderers would rather bring on board former defender James Sangala to assist with team management and logistics which roles he ably handles for the Flames.

Meanwhile, Osman seemed to focus his attention on preparing the Wanderers for their Champions League campaign. The coach declined to discuss the reports of Pasuwa joining them.

“I have never heard about that and I will be able to talk on the issue once it happens,” he said.

Osman, however, said he had faith in his squad ahead of the crucial Champions League matches against AS Vita in February.

“The players won the league and it means we have a better squad. I believe the players have the qualities to perform well in the Champions League,” Osman said.

Wanderers are also working around the clock to register their squad with CAF before the deadline this Sunday.

