Kapuza upbeat Wizards can survive relegation: Malawi TNM Super League

Premier Bet Wizards Coach, Semion Kapuza, says he is optimistic his team will survive relegation having seven games left to play in the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super League.

Wizards are together with the likes of Chitipa United and Blantyre United in the relegation class, and the Peter Mponda side faces a tough run at home with a clash against Nyasa Big Bullets on Thursday.

“We have not pressed any panic button yet because we know we are going to escape relegation. People can talk a lot but l can assure you that come next season, Wizards will still play in the top League,” he said.

Wizards missed a chance to dislodge Red Lions on position 13 on Sunday after a 2-2 draw against Blantyre United.

A win could have seen Wizards rescuing themselves from the relegation zone but they allowed Blantyre United to equalize on the dot of 90 minutes.

Wizards displayed outstanding footwork but struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening stanza.

Wizards scored their goals through Mischeck Botomani and Peter Msowoya while Blantyre United netted theirs courtesy of Cuthbert Sineta and Jide Mbandambanda.

