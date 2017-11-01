NAM will not resign over Malawi Queens mess at Fast5 – Khungekire

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) Khungekire Matiya refused to bow to growing pressure of her executive committee to resign following poor results at the Fast5 tournament where the team lost all its games.

Matiya told reporters soon after landing at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) from Australia that NAM did everything possible to help Malawi Queens prepare for the tournament.

“I don’t see any reason for us to resign,” she said.

“It is not the first time the team has done badly. We need just to sit down and analyze the performance and come up with solutions. There are lessons that we have leant,” said Khungikire.

She also said star power Mwai Kumwenda is still part of Malawi Queens setup and will be open for selection for the team which is expected to travel to England later this month.

Kumwenda was expelled from the team after she reported late at the training camp before th World Fast5 series in Australia.

But Matiya insists NAM will not close the door on any player and that the towering shooter is welcomed back to the team if she so wishes to carry national team duties.

“We have nothing against Mwai Kumwenda as NAM. She is a Queen and the door is open for her to play for the national team if she so wishes,” said Matiya.

Matiya was grilled by reporters to explain NAM’s stand on Kumwenda.

She exonerated her secretary general Carol Bapu who has been accused on social media as the one responsible for Kumwenda’s expulsion, saying the NAM executive members made “a collective decision.”

“We work collectively and not on individual basis,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :