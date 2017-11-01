Ritaa back with a double project

Rising Malawi urban music songbird, Ritaa, says she will be dropping her first ever music video and other two songs this coming Saturday.

Speaking in an interview, the Blantyre based musician said all is set for the release of her ‘Unapondapati’ music video which was shot by Blantyre based videographer Ron CZ.

“This will be a double release whereby I will be releasing ‘Unapondapati’ music video alongside two other audio songs,” said the Chapatali hit maker.

Ritaa said she is optimistic that the video would do well on the music market since this will be her first time to release a music video.

The Afro Pop musician further said all the productions were done by Tricky Beatz and that once released, they are going to be available for download on malawimusic.com and nyimbozathu.

Commenting about the playing field in the country’s music industry, Ritaa said the industry is pretty much dominated by male artists and that it has not been easy for her to penetrate and continue being visible in the industry.

“It has not been really easy to penetrate the industry to reach the limelight, but it keeps getting better and I am sure my fans will continue loving my new projects,” said Ritaa.

Ritta has been making headlines in the media with her productions and is among notable artists who are going to perform during this year’s Urban Music People (UMP) festival.

