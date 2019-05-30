Karonga accident death toll rises to 3

One more person has died following an accident in Karonga involving a minibus, bringing the death toll to three.

Karonga district health and social services director Lindani Chirwa confirmed the death of one more person in the fatal accident.

He said 19 people are still admitted to the Karonga district hospital while one person was referred to Mzuzu referral hospital.

The three who died include a two-year-old child whilst others were adults.

Police say the accident was caused due to over speeding, saying the driver of the minibus, who is also admitted to hospital due to injuries, is expected to answer charges of causing death by reckless driving.

The accident happened at Andomono in Karonga on Wednesday evening as the driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle which over turned several times before stopping in a ditch.

