Nankhumwa bemoans youth deaths, Janet Lemani laid to rest

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president (south) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said it is not right for the country to continue losing young and productive citizens as the country relies on the next generation to assume the mantle of taking this country to the next level of socio-economic development.

He was speaking at Chonde in T/A Mabuka, Mulanje District when he represented President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at the funeral of Janet Lemani (nee Muleka), sister to Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Elvis Thodi.

Her body was laid to rest on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at her home village in Group Village Headman Chonde area.

Nankhumwa said President Mutharika was deeply saddened by the untimely death of the young woman because she came from families that have unflinchingly supported the DPP since its inception in 2005.

“The Mulekas, Thodis, Malisitas and Lemanis have been foot soldiers for the DPP from the beginning. I can say it here without any fear of contradiction that these people largely contributed the party’s record massive victory during the recently held election.

“These families have always been staunch advocates of the DPP and what it stands for; they have fought for the party even when times were hard, and when everyone else chips were down. It is only just and noble, according to our culture, that we be with our dear friends in their moment of need,” said Nankhumwa in his eulogy.

He said President Mutharika is concerned that the nation is increasingly burying the young generation and yet the nation is supposed to rely on them to take over the momentous task of developing this nation when the older ones are gone.

“The President is concerned because he is aware that this country’s social and economic development cannot take place when young, educated and energetic youths continue die,” he said.

Janet, 28, was an ICT expert. She was studying for a master’s degree before she died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a short illness.

She was a devout Christian who worshipped at Blantyre’s Word Alive Ministries International. Reverend Dr. Zacc Kawalala led the mourners in prayer, describing the late Janet Lemani as a dedicated child of God.

Other high-profile people at the funeral included the Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Director General Tom Gray Malata, Chief Immigration Officer, Masauko Medi, NIB chief Thodi and MP and former minister Joseph Mwanamveka, who represented the Mulakho wa Lohmwe, Group Village Headman Chonde, business executives, MPs and politicians, among others.

She is survived by a husband and a year old child

