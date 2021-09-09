Karonga-Chitipa youths ask Undule Mwakasungula to be their mouthpiece

A grouping of young people from Karonga and Chitipa districts have penned renowned human rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula, asking him to be their mouthpiece on socio-economic issues affecting them.

The grouping says they feel cheated by the Tonse Alliance government; hence, the need to have someone who can stand up and defend the youth in their desire to attain social and economic independence.

They cited lack of employment and inaccessibility of government loans under the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

They made the sentiments during a press briefing they held on Wednesday.

The grouping said all the activists and organizations that have been fighting for their welfare are nowhere to be seen as of now despite the hardships they’re passing through.

Waliko Mwakilama, who is one of the group’s leader, said they have decided to search for Mwakasungula because he has vast experience and that his name is very well known in activist circle.

“We were on the forefront in fighting against Democratic Progressive Party government just because of Tonse alliance promises. However a year has gone without fulfilling their promises. The bad thing is that all activists and organizations that were like our mouthpiece are mum. That’s why we need Mwakasungula who is the son from the soil,” said Mwakilama.

Steve Simsokwe, who has been the mouthpiece of the youths in the two districts and is now a councillor for Chilanga Ward, described the youths’ decision as a right move.

In his reaction, Mwakasungula said he is yet to be approached by the group. However, he pledged to work with the youth in the two districts, saying he is equally concerned about the treatment they get from the government.

Mwakasungula challenged the concerned youths to engage with their elected leaders, chiefs as well as all stakeholders in the two districts on the same.

