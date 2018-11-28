Karonga community demand reopening of Kaporo health centre

Traditional, political and civic leaders in Kaporo are demanding the immediate reopening of Kaporo health centre in Karonga which was closed two months ago due to poor sanitation and appalling conditions.

Daniel Munthali, one of the people around the closed health facility said traditional, political and civic leaders have done all they could to force the health facility open to no avail.

“The member of parliament and others have gone to the DHO (district health officer) several times to ask him to work on the problems that led to the closure of the health centre but there is still no response,” he said.

Munthali said the communities are now working on the next step of action should the government fail to open the facility.

The Medical Council of Malawi closed the health centre two months ago due to appalling conditions not suitable for patients and people are now forced to seek public health services at Karonga district hospital located 32 kilometres away from Kaporo.

Munthali said people are spending huge sums of money on transport whenever they want to seek medical services at Karonga district hpspital.

“We are now in rainy season, this is a malaria prone area and there is an increased number of malaria cases but some people cannot afford to go to hospital because of transport costs,” he said.

The district health officer could not be reached for comment but one of the officials at the district health office said authorities at the hospital left everything to the district council and ministry of Health as the issues are bound on money to rectify the problems at Kaporo health centre.

