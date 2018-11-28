Political analysts warn against tall electoral promises

Political analysts have warned politicians against making promises they would not fulfill after the election as campaign for the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections hots up.

George Phiri, a political scientist at Livingstonia University said people would lose faith and interest in the politicians once they are voted into power if they fail to fulfill them.

“Some of the political promises have even time frame attached to show seriousness to the voters but this is dangerous if the promised are not fulfilled,” he said.

Politicians, who include presidential candidates are criss-crossing the country, selling and marketing themselves and their political parties to voters with promises of what they would do should they be voted into power.

President Peter Mutharika says he would develop Malawi, the least developed country in the world to a European level within five years once voted back to Kamuzu Palace, a promise some sections of society say is laughable and impossible.

Ernest Thindwa, a political scientist at Chancellor College urged politicians to promise only thing they would deliver once voted into power.

He said voters tend to lose confidence in politicians and fail to vote during a next election once they realise that politicians only fool them to vote for them but fail to fulfill their promises.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :