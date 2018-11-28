Rab Processors sell MBS uncertified bottled water

Consumers in Blantyre are up in arms against Rab Processors which they accuse of selling bottled water which is not certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards.

Vital water which is already in shop shelves does not have any Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) seal, putting lives of consumers at great risk.

Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) executive director John Kapito has told MBS to take off shop shelves the uncertified bottled water.

“This is a great breach of the law,” said Kapito.

Rab Processors spokesperson Douglas Mandala said the bottled water without MBS seal might have been of an old consignment, saying the new consignment have the seals.

However, officials from MBS say the bottled water is still undergoing the process of certification, therefore it is illegal to put it on the market before the process is over.

