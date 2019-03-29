Karonga diocese education arm in vocational skills amongst youth to avert violence

The Catholic Diocese of Karonga education desk has bemoaned heightened unemployment rates among youth in the confines of the diocese; and, has since weighed in with empowering the same with vocational skills to desist violence.

Project coordinator for the project, Solomon Manda, said as a result of idlenes, youths are at the mercy of people with power and money especially politicians who use them for sordid ventures including violence.

According to Manda, the project which is being implemented in the civil district of Karonga and the northern parts of Rumphi, denounces the sordid acts and helps youths to have their time put into best use.

“We should learn to use our time for the common good. We should desist from being used by politicians for violence and instead embrace peace,” said Manda in a sensitization meeting recently.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Karonga Diocese education desk officer, Remmie Kamanga, said one of the chief objectives for the project was to pump in a spirit of mindset change amongst the youth.

“We want to change their mindsets so that the communities they live in are directed towards peace and solidarity,” said Kamanga.

Addressing the youth at a rally recently, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka urged them to desist violence.

“Aim at improving your lives and say no to violence,” said Mtumbuka.

The Malawi Youth Status Report puts unemployment figures for Karonga District at 15.2%.

Youth unemployment in Malawi has been enhanced by factors that include; lack of economic valuable skills among the youth to enable them fit into formal or informal employment sector; limited access to financial capital to start their own businesses, and lack of creativity, agency and innovation to develop morally upright mechanisms of earning a living.

“As a result, unemployment has rendered these youths idle citizens who are vulnerable to many dangers which include being used by people with power to perpetuate violence, indulge in criminality, prostitution and which put them at high risk of contracting HIV/AIDS and unwanted pregnancies,” according to the report.

The project, which targets the areas of Pusi-Chakwera, Mpata, Mwanjabala, Mwenilondo in Karonga and Chiweta of Rumphi, is being funded by the Archdioceses of Bumberg and Freiburg.

